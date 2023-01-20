NBC’s Special Report – Wednesday January 18th 2023

Black Immigrant Daily News

Soroptimist International St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to implement projects aimed at transforming the lives of Women and Girls in the country.

The local Club is part of an International Global Volunteer Movement with a network of around 72-thousand Club Members in twenty one countries.

Yolande Richards tells us more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/SOROPTIMIST-REPORT.mp3

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com