NBC’s Special Report – Friday March 3rd 2023

The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said its officers continue to monitor the nation’s wildlife populations as these animals recover from the devastating effects of the 2021 volcanic eruption.

This statement was made by Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence as he reminded hunters across the country that the Hunting Season for Mammals Reptiles and Birds is closed and they should not be hunting animals which are protected under this policy.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

