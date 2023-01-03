NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mother Jania Meshell Pregnant For Dejounte Murray

NBA YoungBoy’s baby mother, Jania Meshell, is expecting her second child with Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray.

After months of denying that she was pregnant, Meshell shared the news with Murray confirming the sex of the baby on Tuesday. Jania shared what appeared to be a gender reveal video showing her holding a giant black balloon while Murray attempted to pierce the balloon so the color could be seen. Jania pulls back the balloon several times before finally letting Murray burst it.

“We’re patiently waiting on our little Princess Murray April 2013,” she captioned the video.

On Twitter, after she announced the extension of her family, Jania expressed that she was hurt that she wasn’t able to share her good news on her terms.

“It really hurt me for weeks that I wasn’t able to announce my pregnancy first but now that I’m over it I’m ready to continue to enjoy this chapter,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Instagram model confirmed that she found out about her pregnancy in August 2022 and that she had met her boyfriend in August 2019. The news of her pregnancy was first shared by a former friend who told everyone that she was pregnant back in October. Jania herself had addressed comments about her weight gain last month by brushing it off, and she didn’t tell anyone that she was pregnant.

Jania Meshell has an older son, Kacey, whom she shares with Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy. The former couple dated from 2017 until 2018, but their often toxic relationship did not end on good terms as they would often shade each other on social media. YoungBoy Never Broke Again also appeared to allege that Jania gave him herpes.

NBA YoungBoy, who is known to joke about his private part being infected with herpes, has a song called “Truth About Herpes,” where he speaks about contracting the disease.

“That ain’t the truth when I hear what you saying/ I got herpes and I gave it to Ni/ To tell the truth that chick gave it to me,” he rapped in the song.

Jania also denied that she was the female YoungBoy was rapping about.

“I didn’t give nobody sh*t! This lying sh*it getting out of hand and I’m sick of it,” she had responded on Twitter in 2019 while accusing the Baton Rouge rapper of using her to sell records.