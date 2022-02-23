NBA YoungBoy Violates Lil Durk’s Fiancée India Royale On New Song “I Hate Youngboy”

Youngboy Never Broke Again has returned with a new diss track that seemingly answers Lil Durk and names several people that he is dissing, including Durk’s fiancée India Royale, King Von, Gucci Mane, and others.

Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy appear to be trading shots in their ongoing feud, and Youngboy is ensuring he has the last word.

On Tuesday night, he released his latest diss song, “I Hate Youngboy,” in response to Lil Durk’s latest song, “AHHH HA,” which takes a swipe at the Baton Rouge rapper and people close to him.

Durk’s “AHHH HA,” had dissed YoungBoy and his ex-girlfriend, and the rapper came back with a response for Durk.

“Quando got no filter, and he say that they gon’ f**k with ’em/ Clean up on aisle O, youngin let that chop blow/ Ayy, my brother let that stick blow, ni**a know that’s my smoke/ He called me a b**ch, that’s India, that be your ho,” Youngboy raps in lyrics at the start of the song.

The bars hit Lil Durk and his associates in sensitive areas as it not only mentions his woman but also speaks to King Von’s alleged shooter Quando Rondo and mentions Von’s O block in Southside Chicago, which is heavily loyal to Durk and Von.

India Royale and Lil Durk

“YoungBoy they gon’ kill you, you better stop dissin’ ’em / Tell them ni**as f**k ’em / Man, they know that I ain’t scared of ’em,” he raps.

Youngboy also takes it a step further as he references Durk’s late cousin OTF Nunu. “Pu**y b**ch dissin’ me / Mad about his dead homie,” he raps.

In the latter half of the track, he also disses Gucci Mane, who has a song with Lil Durk, “Rumors,” as well as Lil Baby.

(“Used to f**k with Gucci till I see he like them pussy ni**as”) and Lil Baby (“Baby wit’ ’em / 4PF, four poles fire at ’em”).

Even Boosie Badazz caught a stray shot and Chinese Kitty, as well as YouTube streamers.

“Feel like Boosie don’t even like me, b**ch, don’t call my phone (F**k you)/ Tell Apple I said, “F**k ’em,” they promote his song (Say, ten, f**k you)/They be hatin’ on Tim and Quando, they act like they wrong (F**k you)/ YouTube streamers, they be dick-ridin’, don’t react no more (F**k you)/ You f**k with them, don’t f**k with me and that’s just how that go,” NBA YoungBoy raps in the song.

His track ends with a catch-all diss for everyone who hates Youngboy: “I don’t f**k with you ni**as, believe that.”

The feud between Youngboy and Durk began with the two exchanging diss tracks but became intense after YoungBoy mentioned King Von’s murder in his song “Bring the Hook.”

In the meantime, Lil Durk and Youngboy’s songs have been both been trending on YouTube in an apparent competition.

Lil Durk seemingly wrongly claimed his track was No. 1 on the streaming site, but checks showed that “AHHH HA” is No. 2 on trending while “I Hate Youngboy” is No. 1.