NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk’s Baby Mother India Royale Clash On Twitter

India Royale might not want anything to do with Lil Durk, but she is not letting anyone disparage her or the father of her child, especially not NBA YoungBoy.

Lil Durk has been trying his best to get the attention of India Royale, who broke up with him for reasons unknown to the public. He has been especially trying to get her attention since her birthday two days ago and has been hopping on her live video since Monday leading to her followers trolling him on social media.

It seems that Durk’s arch-nemesis NBA YoungBoy felt he could also jump in and take a jab at India. “Lol damn I know how it be when that h*e turn to a demon,” YoungBoy wrote on his burner account on Twitter.

India also fired off several tweets directed at YoungBoy. “Don’t speak on me b*tch. I let you slide the first time,” India tweeted. She also let YB know she was not playing with her daughter, Willow’s dad. “That’s still my BD. Ion play about him. Y’all can chill. Fr,” another Tweet said.

India Royale, who stood up with Lil Durk as they fired back at armed intruders at their home in 2021, also had other words for YoungBoy, who is well-known for speaking about his gang connections in music. “Ppl think because they was dirty and in the hood they automatically gang. You wasn’t toting no guns, you was food deprived.”

She also directed her tweets at YB, writing, “I’m talking about dent head.” She added, “That lil boy need to find somebody to play with. You was just a dirty lil bad kid. You ain’t like that Fr.”

While some fans felt that YB might have been speaking about the ongoing break-up situation between Chrisean Rock and Blueface, YB confirmed he was addressing India Royale with a response he felt was for her. “[laughing emoji] B*tch I know 1 thing you ain’t gone muthaf**king play with me,” he captioned a screenshot of his song “DentHead” from his project Realer 2.

On Twitter, she also reacted to a fan who told her to stay out of YoungBoy and Lil Durk’s beef. “I was. Don’t speak on me,” she said.

Meanwhile, India’s tweets have gone viral, and many reacted, including fellow Chicago rapper 600 Breezy, who laughed, “called his lil ass dent head [crying with laugh emoji] I love Chicago.”

The Baton Roge rapper previously took a few jabs at India on his 2022 song “I Hate YoungBoy.”

Lil Durk has not reacted to NBA YoungBoy coming for India Royale.