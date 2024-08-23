National Well-Being and HIV/AIDS Commission offices closed today

The public is advised that the offices of the National Well-Being and HIV/AIDS Commission will be closed today, Friday, August 23, 2024.

In a statement made yesterday, the public was also advised that this was due to a number of environmental challenges.

Persons desirous of contacting the Commission are asked to call 262-1679, in the event they have any urgent matters to be addressed.

The offices of the Commission will reopen to the public on Monday, August 26, 2024.

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

