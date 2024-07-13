National Summer Camps Programme launched

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment has launched its National Summer Camps Programme, under the theme “A New Hope: Developing Critical Life Skills in a New Age”.

The camp is open to young people aged four to 15.

The launch was held on Monday, July 7, 2024, at the Ministry’s headquarters, Haggatt Hall, St Michael.

Speaking during the launch, Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith disclosed that the aim of the programme is to provide educational and developmental opportunities for youth, so as to enrich their summer experience.

He welcomed the collaborative effort of the National Sports Council, the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, and the Ministry of Education’s Summer Nutrition (SuN) Programme to help make the programme a reality.

“These partnerships underscore a commitment to offering diverse programmes that include not only sports but also entrepreneurship and critical life skill development,” he stated.

Camps will be held at 46 locations and 3,000 to 3,500 youth are expected to benefit. Lunches will be provided for all participants through the SuN Programme.

“We are thrilled to offer these camps as more than just recreational activities but as developmental platforms. Each camp counsellor has been extensively trained to deliver enriching experiences, and we are implementing visual IDs for enhanced safety and accountability,” the Youth Minister said.

Griffith also indicated that the programme had received support from various sectors, including the private sector and community organisations, which represent a broad-based commitment to youth empowerment.

“Partnerships with entities like the Prince Godwill D Fomusoh Foundation demonstrate a shared vision for nurturing future leaders. [They] came on board this year for the first time. And this is a call to the private sector; there’s still an opportunity for private sector to be involved in the camps programme, because this is our future that we’re talking about. And I want to encourage those who may still believe that they can contribute, to participate in the programme,” Griffith said.

In addition to recreational activities, the camps will focus on imparting essential life skills, such as anger management, conflict resolution, and leadership.

Participants will also engage in creative projects, with selected pieces slated for exhibition at the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts.

(GIS).