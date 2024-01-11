National shortage of speech therapists Loop Barbados

Hundreds of children in public schools are not receiving the specialised services they need to succeed due to a shortage of speech therapists in Barbados.

With only one speech therapist assigned to the public school system within the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, officials are attempting to lure future prospects via the Barbados National Development Scholarship.

While speaking at the launch of the Rotary Club of Barbados West Ellen Steinbok Hearing Project, held at the Ministry of Education’s Constitution Road, St Michael headquarters, Minister Kay McConney reported there is a backlog of more than 400 students requiring assistance.

“Even as we move to expand the diagnostic testing for hearing, sight and speech, we are finding perhaps the greatest challenge with regards to speech screening and testing.

There is only one single speech therapist within the public system and I am told there are only seven in the private sector. So even with the best effort, we are not able to get access to the amount of quality resources that we need to,” McConney told reporters.

She indicated that the Ministry is seeking more speech therapists to service students faster and intervene where necessary.

The inclusion of audiology and speech therapy as an area of study in the Barbados National Development Scholarship, is one of Government’s means to attain more trained speech pathologists. However, the Minister of Education disclosed efforts has been unsuccessful thus far.

“With the thousands of children that we will have to work with, the country simply does not have enough and we have included it as one of our National Development Scholarships and even though we advertised these scholarships, we still had zero applications this year,” said Minister McConney.

She added that Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has advocated for greater advertising and promotion of the area of study, especially given the demand in schools islandwide.

“The Prime Minister was saying we need to do far more advertising and promoting of it to make sure that we are reaching more people to let them know here is an opportunity and there are readied opportunities right here in Barbados, right now in the area of speech therapy.”