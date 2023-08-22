National school safety policy to be launched in new school year Loop Barbados

A National Schools’ Safety Policy is expected to be rolled out from next term to address safety and security issues in schools across the island.

Deputy Chief Education Officer, Joy Adamson, made the disclosure as she addressed the 23rd Passing Out Parade for fire cadets at the Arch Hall Fire Station on Friday, August 18.

“The School Safety Policy is expected to generate a greater sense of awareness among our stakeholders, so that we clearly outline the roles and responsibilities of each…[and] create that safe school environment,” she said.

She explained that when completed the policy will address four key pillars – safety, security, health and ongoing maintenance. “Safety is a full time job and not a part-time practice,” she stated.

The Deputy Chief Education Officer said the Ministry was currently meeting with stakeholders inclusive of the unions, principal associations, police and the fire service to ensure that all areas were covered.

Adamson further noted that they wanted to engender a community approach to safety and further develop a culture of drills at the nursery, primary and secondary levels.

She added that fire prevention in schools started with good fire safety awareness and education, and it was important to continue educating staff and students about the fire hazard.

She also commended the Barbados Fire Service for extending the Fire Cadet Programme into schools as an extra-curricular activity in public and private secondary schools.

Adamson noted that schools have developed and implemented a School Safety Plan which includes a Fire Safety Plan

“These plans require the schools to conduct regular fire drills, have well-maintained fire alarm systems and to keep exits clear. These plans will be renewed annually by the schools’ Health and Safety Committee,” she explained.

The Deputy Chief Education Officer encouraged the fire cadets to return to their schools and play a key role in the Committees.

“School safety is the foundation of effective learning. Once students feel safe they will learn; so we need to ensure that our schools are safe, and that we have all the measures in place so we don’t have any hazards as it relates to fires,” she stated.

The programme now in its 23rd year, saw 33 students participating, of which there were eight females. Fire Cadet Sara Griffith captured the prize for Best Overall Cadet 2023. She also captured prizes for Best at Foot Drill, and Junior Fire Cadet Best at Practical Ropes and Knots.