National Peace Program the key to transforming lives Loop Barbados

Minister of State in the Office of the Attorney General with responsibility for Crime Prevention, Corey Lane, has told officers of the National Peace Program (NPP) that “it is action time” for them to help young people transform their lives.

And, Lane encouraged the team from NPP to give young people the necessary support, as he lamented that a lot of people in society did not have individuals to show them genuine love and render assistance.

He made the comments recently as he addressed the “Flip Yah Script” Planning Retreat, at Courtyard by Marriott, where information on the upcoming initiative was discussed.

The Minister of State told his audience: “The reality is that the time for action is now…. I am asking each and every one of you…to be that person who supports the youngsters out there who don’t have that support, guidance and somebody to offer them that direction and love that they need. So, the duty is now upon you, and I am calling all of you into service in this army as we battle crime in this country.

“We are not just battling crime for the sake of crime, because crime is a negative scourge on the society. We are battling for the survival of this nation. Understand that crime affects everyone, … at the micro level – at your home, or at the macro level – at the economy and treasury of this country.”

Lane saluted the NPP team and stressed his commitment to them, saying their daily work would “touch lives” and “make a major difference”.

Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Attorney General, Hughland Allman, commended the NPP officers for their dedication.

In speaking about the importance of the NPP, Allman said: “I understand the need for these programmes, and I commend…those of you who have dedicated your time and your effort, with the intention of…changing other people out there; you are change agents….

“It’s not going to be easy, of course; [but] nothing that is worthy is really easy…. But if we work together with the support of the team here and yourself, we will accomplish great things.”

The National Peace Program is being implemented by Government, in collaboration with civil society organisations, and other stakeholders. The Immediate Action Plan of the NPP was rolled out last November 6, and the day-to-day programme is being managed by the NPP Project Unit.

The NPP has 12 pillars. They are: the LIVE WISE Campaign; Direct Intervention Programme; National Engagement; Community-Based Initiatives; Family-Based Initiatives; School-Based Initiatives; Rehabilitation Programmes; Enforcement; Intelligence and Tactical Initiatives; Institutional Reforms; Legal and Judicial Enhancements; and Support Initiatives.