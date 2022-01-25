National footballer transfers to the Big East | Loop Barbados

National forward Nigel Griffith has made a major move in his football career.

The 21-year-old Pennsylvania native recently transferred from Temple University to Big East powerhouse St John’s University.

After a tough season with Temple University in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) American Athletic Conference, where the “Owls” finished bottom of their conference table, with a record of two wins, two draws and 12 defeats, Griffith decided to embrace a new challenge and moved to New York.

“After the season I decided to enter the transfer portal and I was looking at a couple different schools and St John’s is a really big programme”

“We didn’t have the best season and I thought a change in scenery would be best and I got lucky that St John’s was recruiting new forwards and it worked out for me pretty well”, said Griffith.

It was a disappointing season by the Owl’s standards, who made it to the playoffs last season, where Griffith had an outstanding debut season, amassing four starts in 10 matches and contributing one goal and three assists, on his way to a place on the All-Rookie Team for the American Athletic Conference.

Griffith’s returns this year were not as glamorous. The versatile attacker scored a solitary goal and notched one assist during the 2021 Fall season.

The Business major student said a change of environment was necessary for him to achieve his short term and long-term goals, and the Queens, New York institution is the best fit for his ambitions.

“After the season I decided to enter the transfer portal and I was looking at a couple different schools and St John’s is a really big programme, which has produced a lot of pros and I thought this was the best place to become a pro and just further my career.

The coaching staff is definitely a big part of my decision, because they been producing a lot of players for a lot of years.

The environment here is also very competitive and pushes people to become better”.

Griffith said his first objective is to earn a spot in the starting team and contribute as much as he can to the “Red Storm” who finished third in the Big East league standings, with a record of 11 wins, three draws and six defeats.

St John’s University also reached the quarterfinals of the Conference Cup competition and the second round of the playoffs for the NCAA Tournament.