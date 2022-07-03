National footballer Thierry Gale moves to Georgia | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ golden boy and national footballer Thierry Gale has moved on to new pastures.

The fleet-footed forward has secured a move to Georgian club FC Dila Gori, who play in the Erovnuli Liga, the top tier of the Georgia football pyramid.

The move means that Gale will end his four-year relationship with Hungarian club Budapest Honved FC, where he graduated from their academy and made his first team debut in 2020.

The 20-year-old Gale appeared 45 times for Budapest Honved FC and scored five goals in his two seasons of senior football.

Gale’s pace, trickery and eye for goals will be key assets for FC Dila Gori who finished third in the premiership last season, which earned them a place in this summer’s UEFA Conference League Qualifiers.

If Gale’s medical is successful on Monday, the Fairy Valley native may make his debut on Thursday when FC Dila Gori take on their Finnish counterparts Kuopion Palloseura in the First Round of the UEFA Conference League Qualifiers or the following week in the encounter’s second leg, which would be a home debut for Gale at the Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium.