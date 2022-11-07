National footballer shot and killed in The City Loop Barbados

The football fraternity is in mourning, following yet another fatal shooting incident.

Yesterday morning, former national youth footballer, 22-year-old, Kobe Shepherd was shot and killed in his hometown of Greenfield, St Michael.

It is reported that Shepherd, a utility player for the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds, received multiple gunshots from a pillion rider on a motor bike.

Last weekend Shepherd scored one goal and assisted another for UWI in their quarterfinal encounter of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Republic versus Dover Market/Phillips Bakery Paradise FC.

The former Pro Shottas and St Leonard’s Boys’ School graduate was in sublime form during the current tournament, registering two hat-tricks and displaying his trademark high work ethic.

The BFA paid their respects to Shepherd last night during the semifinals of the BFA Republic Cup at the BFA Wildey Turf via a moment of silence before both matches.

However, the tribute did not end there. At the end of the second moment of silence, you could hear sections of the 2000-plus audience shouting Shepherd’s nickname; “Square”.

The tributes were extended on social media by teammates, friends, coaches and teachers.

National under-17 boys coach and teacher at the St Leonard’s Boys’ School Fabian Massiah said in his post; “I can’t believe this has happened. Many said I favoured you; you always told me I was too hard on you, but you always knew it was to make you a better person.

“I saw you mature on and off the football field.

“I now know what it feels like to lose a child, because you were like my son.

“You served your school, Pro Shottas and the Blackbirds well. I will miss you; we will miss you.

“This one cut me deep, SIP Kobe. Love you always.”

Former schoolmate and teammate at Pro Shottas and UWI, Niall Reid-Stephen, who now plays for Chicago State University, said, “I really wish I could of play your last game with you brother”.

While entertainer and long-time friend Jamal “J Slo” Slocombe said he will miss the random calls from Shepherd, who often checked on his welfare, delivered banter and planned social events at any opportunity they were both free.

Shepherd’s death was Barbados’ 36th murder for the year.