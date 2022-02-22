National footballer earns scholarship to top HBCU institution | Loop Barbados

Perseverance and good timing have earned national footballer Lemar Catlyn a scholarship at one of the top Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) in the United States.

The former Lodge student will be heading to Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina this summer to take his place on the “Bears” roster while studying Exercise Science.

The soft-spoken Catlyn said he is thrilled for the opportunity, particularly because he is the first person in his family to be awarded a scholarship and believes the opportunity will ensure he will not be the last.

“It is always good to put in hard work, and everything happens with God’s timing”

“It’s a good experience for me because I’m the first person in my family to receive a scholarship, so it’s great for me”, said Catlyn.

Related Article Sport By Yajaira Archibald

Catlyn joins nine other members of the 2002-03 national youth team who are currently playing and studying in North America. He said research and conversations with his friends and teammates, particularly Nathan Skeete, who is also heading to Shaw University, helped him to acquire this opportunity.

The tough-tackling, no-nonsense defender said he is excited about the opportunity to play football in a different country, learning a new culture, but most importantly furthering his education which he stated is priority on his list of objectives.

He said he is also thrilled to be linking up with his long-time friend Skeete who he has played with since youth football days at Pro Shottas and in the youth national teams.

At 19 years old, Catlyn has represented the country at the Under 15, Under 17, Under 20 and senior team level, earning the reputation of one of Barbados’ most versatile defenders and a future defensive leader of the Tridents.

Catlyn said his experience at the senior national team level and with his Premier League club, Ellerton FC has been pivotal to his development, as it has allowed him to learn different positions, sharpen his technical abilities and prepare him physically.

The humble St George resident said Shaw University can expect a hard worker and a willing learner on and off the pitch as he intends to make his stay a fun and productive one.

Acknowledging that the focus and aspirations of young players may have dwindled in the last two years due to the lack of formal activity, Catlyn encouraged them to be steadfast and rely on God’s timing.

“It is always good to put in hard work, and everything happens with God’s timing”

Catlyn expressed gratitude to his family, particularly to his mother Marlene Catlyn who he labels as his number one fan, also to his coach at primary school Wayne “Trini” Williams, Greg Castagne of Pro Shottas, Corey “Beenie man” Barrow of the Lodge School, Renaldo Gilkes of the national programme and Jabez “Jack” Bovell of the Barbados Soccer Academy (BSA).