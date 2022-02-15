National footballer achieves academic excellence in the United States | Loop Barbados

Another national footballer has achieved academic excellence on their collegiate journey in the United States.

Barbados under 20 utility player Jelani Chandler has been selected on the Dean’s List for the Patrick Henry Community College 2021 Fall period.

The former Combermere student-athlete joins fellow alumni and national team mate Nathan Skeete on the list of excellence achieved by the 2002-03 national youth team graduates.

Last December, Skeete was inducted into the renowned Phi Thetta Kappa Honor Society after achieving a 3.8 a GPA while managing a busy soccer season for North Iowa Area Community College.

Chandler scored a remarkable 4.0 in his first semester at the Virginia-based institution and stated it was the result of sacrifice and careful planning.

“I achieved it because I had a lot of late nights studying and preparing for the exams and stuff, but it was mainly being proactive.

I had to make sure I was prepared for class, not just for tests and stuff”, Chandler said.

The Business Administration student emphasized that he planned by the week in an effort to balance his academic and athletic responsibilities, as the coaches and teachers requested excellence each time.

Chandler believes his good grades are essential to securing a move into a top four-year university as that is the premier interest of all coaches who are recruiting.

Chandler already has his sights set on further achievements and will be guided by his ambition and desire for success.

“I’m aiming to make the Honors list.

Next semester I plan to apply for extra academic scholarship (money) and hopefully I’ll be able to take a few extra classes”, said Chandler.