The National Financial Literacy Programme (NFLP) will soon be exploring the mental and emotional component of managing money wisely, when it hosts its webinar series.

The Psychology of Money: Psychology and Financial Decision-Making will be held this Wednesday, July 10, from 6:30pm.

The one-hour presentation will be given by Behavioural Psychologist, Lynda Richards.

Persons are encouraged to register for the webinar at https://bit.ly/4cLlKZ7.

