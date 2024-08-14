National Disabilities Unit to host sign language courses

As part of its efforts to promote the inclusion of persons with disabilities, the National Disabilities Unit will be hosting courses in Sign Language at Basic 1, Basic 2 and Intermediate.

These courses will commence from Monday, September 16, 2024, and run until Thursday December 5.

Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesday or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm.

Interested persons are invited to register at the National Disabilities Unit, Lower Collymore Rock, St Michael.

Persons can also sign up online at https://bit.ly/46NddDy.

For further information, persons are encouraged to contact the National Disabilities Unit at 535 3600 or 535 3604.

(GIS).