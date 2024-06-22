National action plan to stop plastics pollution

On Wednesday, June 26, at 10:00am, the Solid Waste Management Programme will launch a National Action Plan to End Plastics Pollution in Barbados by 73 per cent, over the next 10 years.

The launch will be held in the conference room of the Ministry of the Environment and National Beautification, Green and Blue Economy, at Warrens Tower II, Warrens, St Michael.

The National Action Plan to End Plastics Pollution is predicted to reduce some 4,713 tons of plastics waste from entering into the land and sea, which is a major undertaking for Barbados, as a small island developing state.

Plastics represent one of the most stubborn, persistent, and environmentally harmful category of waste in the world. As a result of this, the tackling of plastics will be incorporated into the existing framework of the Integrated Solid Waste Management Policy, which adopts a holistic approach to solid waste and plastics management.

Barbados has taken the lead in the Caribbean by prioritising the development of this National Action Plan to End Plastics Pollution, ahead of a ratified United Nations Plastics Treaty.

(GIS).