Staff celebrate 58 years of Barbados’ Independence in Nation style at the Harold Hoyte & Fred Gollop Media Complex, Fontabelle, St Michael this morning.

Staff were all smiles today during the Nation’s Independence Breakfast & Brunch.

Many were seen indulging in a variety of Bajan delicacies such as pumpkin fritters, pudding and souse, cou-cou and flying fish and conkies as well as a selection of local juices.