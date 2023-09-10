Narine praises TKR teammates after win over Tallawahs Loop Barbados

Trinbago Knight Riders mystery spinner Sunil Narine has praised the performance of his teammates after he was the Player of the Match award on Saturday in their victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs at Tarouba.

The off-spinner took 2 for 29 and hit 15 off six balls in the seven-wicket win over the defending champions Tallawahs.

Narine now has nine wickets at 22.33 with an economy rate of 7.17 runs per over.

The victory was the fifth win of the season for the Knight Riders who went to the top of the table with the win.

Narine and the Knight Riders take on the St Lucia Kings on Sunday night, the last home game for the Knight Riders for the 2023 season.