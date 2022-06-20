NAPSAC inducts 6 at Hall of Fame ceremony | Loop Barbados

The National Primary Schools’ Athletic Championship (NAPSAC) has inducted six new members into its Hall of fame.

The six inductees are Rivaldo Leacock, Tia-Adana Belle, Burkheart Ellis, Tristan Evelyn, Mario Burke and Akela Jones.

They have all represented Barbados regionally and internationally.

In his address at the NAPSAC Athlete Hall of Fame Induction and 20th Anniversary Awards Ceremony Saturday night at the Barbados Hilton Hotel, Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith offered words of encouragement to the inductees and organisers of the primary school’s track meet.

“I want to say [thanks] to Ms Denny and her team for making tonight possible… even though we have had two years of pause as it relates to sports in this country, and to the inductees, your contribution to NAPSAC and the development of our country’s youth and sport is highly valued,” he stated.

Minister Griffith reaffirmed the government’s commitment to assist Barbadian athletes, citing the need for cameras for coaches.

“I have asked the National Sports Council to acquire some video cameras, …because I believe as a coach at some point in time… we need to see what is happening with the athletes in order to correct small issues and small problems that may happen,” he added.

The minister said that aid will also come in the form of free use of the newly refurbished gym at the Garfield Sobers Complex for national team members and financial assistance for those athletes pursuing studies at colleges overseas, and those who are preparing for Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT)’s.

This would alleviate a financial burden for those parents and guardians who are unable to provide this support, he stated.

NAPSAC was created on February 11, 2002, when representatives of the Barbados Union of Teachers and the National Sports Council merged their respective track and field meets.