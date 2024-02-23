Naniki Music Festival to pay tribute to Bajan icon Richard Stoute Loop Barbados

The eastern corridor of Barbados is set to pulsate with the sweet strains of jazz, reggae, steelpan, pop, spouge and folk music as the Naniki Barbados Music Festival – Songs of the Forest kicks off on March 9 and 10, 2024.

Attending the official media launch on February 21 at the picturesque St. Joseph property were sponsors representing Carter’s, Republic Bank (Barbados) Ltd, the Starcom Network and TicketNation. They all highlighted the tremendous value of music in maintaining wellness and a general sense of happiness across the nation and lauded festival producer and owner of Naniki Barbados, Tom Hinds, for his consistency in producing the must-see event.

In his official remarks, Hinds noted that this year’s festival, now in its 13th year, would pay tribute posthumously to Teen Talent founder, Richard Stoute, for the tremendous contribution he made to the island’s entertainment sector. Hinds added that, in a similar vein, the Naniki Barbados Music Festival will commence at 1 pm on March 9 with the Barbados Community College Jazz Ensemble toward the continued grooming of the next generation of local musicians for the world stage.

Patrons on day one will also be treated to 2024 Panorama Champion, Dane Gulston, a charismatic tenor pannist from Trinidad & Tobago. He will be followed by the sensational reggae band, RiteSiteofRed, featuring Rhesa, Daniel, and Kweku performing hit after hit, who will bring down the curtain that day.

Day Two, on March 10, will showcase the captivating talent of the ‘Ladies of the Day’: Nikita, Shadia Marshall, and Casheda Dottin. They will be followed closely by enchanting Latin Jazz fusion of Cubarita & Co. featuring musicians from Cuba, Columbia, Italy and Barbados. They will be followed by past champions of the Richard Stoute Teen Talent contest, Barry Chandler, Christal Austin, TC, Adrian Clarke, Blood, and Edwin ‘The General’ Yearwood. To climax the two-day festival will be the legendary, ten-time Pic-O-De-Crop winner, Stedson ‘Red Plastic Bag’ Wiltshire, who is expected to perform his biggest hits.

Hinds also encouraged patrons to take advantage of the park-and-ride facility at the St. Joseph Primary School from noon each day so that they could soak up the breathtaking views of the forest hideaway.

“Many persons have yet to discover our isolated property. The potential for events to mark milestones, such as birthdays and other parties, team-building, wellness and various retreats, and especially weddings are endless.”

Tickets for the Naniki Barbados Music Festival – Songs of the Forest are available at www.ticketnation.bb.