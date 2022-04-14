Najari’s act of kindness leads to Peace Ambassador designation | Loop Barbados

A random act of kindness has completely shifted one Barbadian teenager’s journey.

Almost overnight, Deighton Griffith Secondary student, Najari Chase went from being an average 13-year-old boy to being a well-known figure islandwide, and even ‘across the pond’.

Najari simply returned a wallet he found in Oistins to a visitor, and the next thing he knew, he was being appointed Peace Ambassador for 2022 by Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Kay McConney. The Hilton Resort also offered the 13-year-old a two-night stay for his valiant act.

Speaking to Loop News, the reserved teen expressed that it has been a whirlwind experience. He did not expect all of the fanfare that has occurred over the last couple of weeks.

“I didn’t expect all of this…I didn’t know all this would have happened,” Najari said.

In late March, while on his way to the barbershop, Najari witnessed a British visitor, drop his wallet. He returned the wallet to the owner and forgot about the incident. However, the thankful visitor took to social to share his gratitude at Najari’s honesty and kindness.

“I was going to the barber and I was walking through some boats and I decided to go on the sidewalk and walk. While I was on the sidewalk, I saw the guy just dropped his wallet so I took it up and gave it to him. He said thank you and gave me $5 and that was it,” Najari recalled.

The video with the visitor commending the young man spread like wildfire, his father Jermaine Chase shared that the family received calls and messages from people overseas commending him for raising such a fine son. Jermaine told Loop News he was an extremely “proud parent”.

“For the past two weeks, there has been a lot of positive feedback, a lot of messages, especially on Facebook and Instagram. Friends all in the UK, there are a lot of posts in the UK about the story.”

“Knowing Najari I know it was something expected but it was a proud moment knowing that he did something good,” he said.

On Friday, April 8, at the Ministry of Education Constitution Road, St Michael headquarters, Najari was designated the 2022 Peace Ambassador in front of his principal Major Michael Boyce, Second Form teacher Barry Tudor as well as other education officials.

Chief education officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, during her address expressed that Najari exemplified what needs to be highlighted and celebrated in the educational system on social media.

“When I viewed the post on social media, I was moved to learn that a young man who could have chosen to keep the contents of the wallet that was dropped, took an action that brought honour not only to his family but his school and his community but also to his country. The heartfelt post by the visitor demonstrated the deep gratitude that he had for Najari’s act of kindness in returning the wallet. At that moment, I felt exceedingly proud to be associated with the Ministry of Education, and more importantly, I felt proud to be a Barbadian,” said Dr Archer-Bradshaw.

She added: “In light of the negativity we had seen on social media relative to the TikTok post by some of our students recently, this positive act was a welcomed change. This is what I meant when I said that we should use social media to showcase positive things”.

The title of Peace Ambassador is designated to students between the ages 10 to 18 who have demonstrated a positive action of national significance. The first Peace Ambassador in the Ministry of Education was Ayra Newton in 2018. The then fourth-former was commended for maintaining her resolve while being bullied and physically assaulted by a student from another school, as she waited for a bus to take her home.