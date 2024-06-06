NAB’s critical beneficiaries to be served on June 7 Loop Barbados

Barbados News

The NAB’s office at Murrell House, Country Road, St Michael, will be closed this Friday, to facilitate the MPEA Team Building Day event.

Rosemary Forde

41 minutes ago

The National Assistance Board (NAB) has advised that the most critical beneficiaries from the Home Care and Community Elder Care Programmes will be served on Friday, June 7, despite its closure on that day.

Therefore, the NAB’s office at Murrell House, Country Road, St Michael, will be closed this Friday, to facilitate the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs’ (MPEA) Team Building Day event. In the event of an emergency, these beneficiaries should call 535-1810.

The NAB, the National Disabilities Unit, the Child Care Board, and the Welfare Department, which all fall under the aegis of the MPEA, are to be amalgamated into one unit, and will be closed on Friday.

Members of the public are asked to arrange their business accordingly, where all four agencies are concerned. The agencies are expected to resume normal service on Monday, June 10.

