NAB to observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15 Loop Barbados

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day will be observed in Barbados on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

In support of the day, the National Assistance Board (NAB) will host a series of activities on June 9 and 12.

The events will be held under the theme Communities Supporting Older Persons, which is intended to promote community building and awareness of issues affecting older persons.

The NAB will commence the activities with a church service on Sunday, June 9, at the St Leonard’s Anglican Church, Westbury Road, St Michael. It starts at 9:30 AM.

On Wednesday, June 12, the Board will conduct a seminar in the conference hall at the National Union of Public Workers’ headquarters, Dalkeith Road, St Michael.

This event will target the several informal and formal caregivers who provide care to older persons in their homes across the island.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey, will deliver remarks at both events.