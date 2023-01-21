N.L.A. Donates To Corinth Government School

Black Immigrant Daily News

Primary School Grateful for Vital Office Equipment Compliments the N.L.A.

N.L.A.’s Marketing Manager – Ms. Reecè Sam presenting equipment to Corinth Government School’s Principal – Mrs. Joslyn Augustus-LaTouche while showcasing the sponsorship value.

ST. GEORGE’S – FRIDAY, 13TH JANUARY 2023 – The Corinth Government School, located in St. David, is the recipient of a brand-new photocopier/printer, through sponsorship, in part, by the National Lotteries Authority (N.LA.).

The school made a request for assistance with the purchase of a wireless Xerox Versalink photocopier/printer that can also scan documents, after their copier was deemed irreparable. According to the principal of the Corinth Government School, Mrs. Joslyn Augustus-LaTouche, “We had already received $1,000 from Gift Grenada but needed over three times that amount to purchase the new copier locally. We sought to ask the National Lotteries Authority and they have come through for us by covering the rest of the cost.” The photocopier/printer/scanner was priced at $4,039.61 of which the N.L.A. contributed $3,039.61.

On Friday, 13th January 2023, Principal Augustus-LaTouche accepted the piece of office equipment during a presentation ceremony at the N.L.A.’s main office on the Carenage in St. George’s, stating that it was timely and necessary. She said, “Even though we are leaning towards becoming paperless, there is still a need for printing practice papers for examinations and for printing documents received that require physical handling. Printing outside is very expensive, so we are very grateful to Gift Grenada and the N.L.A.” Principal Augustus-LaTouche also used the opportunity at the ceremony to appeal to corporate citizens, past pupils and well-wishers to come on board to assist with the purchase of toners for the copier when required.

The N.L.A.’s Marketing Manager – Ms. Reecè Sam made the presentation. She described it as one of the many sponsorships towards nation-building that are made possible due to the lottery players of the tri-island state. She said, “This is what we mean when we say that even if you as a lottery player may not win in a particular draw, the benefit to Grenada from your playing the games is always assured. So, we must thank our players who are the real funders, through the National Lotteries Authority, of this timely piece of equipment to the Corinth Government School. The mission of the N.L.A. is to contribute to national development by providing a source of funding for the support of sports and culture while giving the general public an opportunity to play games of chance, win prizes and enhance their lives. However, for decades, the N.L.A has been making significant contributions to other areas, including education and health, under the nation-building banner. Ms. Sam said, “Just looking at the past 24 years, we have provided over $68M in financial support to Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. This one is an addition!”

