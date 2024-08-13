Must-Know Bahamas Deals

News Americas, New York, NY, September 4, 2024: Residents of the U.S., Canada, and Europe planning to visit The Bahamas in the coming year can now take advantage of an exciting Island Hopping offer departing from Nassau. This all inclusive Bahamas deal offers travelers the opportunity to explore multiple islands with an air and ferry-inclusive vacation package.

The Island Hopping package includes 4 to 6 consecutive nights at a participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board hotel, available for either single or double occupancy. In addition to accommodations, travelers will enjoy generous credits on their inter-island flights, including a $75 credit for the Nassau to Out Island flight, a $75 credit for flights between Out Islands, and a $75 credit for the return flight from an Out Island to Nassau. These credits apply to any type of flight, whether scheduled, private charter, or a seat on a private charter.

To take advantage of this special & exclusive offer, travelers must book by June 30, 2025, and complete their travel by October 31, 2025. This pre-booked package allows for a seamless and affordable exploration of The Bahamas’ diverse islands and unique experiences.

Breezes Resort Bahamas – 3 Days/2 Nights All-Inclusive Package with Airfare Escape to the stunning Breezes Resort Bahamas with a 3-day, 2-night all-inclusive package. Prices start at just $659.00 per person, based on double occupancy, and include airfare. Enjoy the ultimate tropical vacation at an unbeatable value.

The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort – 4th Night Free & Private Airport Transfers Experience luxury at The Ocean Club with a complimentary fourth night and private airport transfers. Relax in this secluded paradise, available for booking through December 31, 2024.

Travel window: 7/9/2023 – 12/31/2024

Riu Palace – 3 Days/2 Nights All-Inclusive Package with Airfare Enjoy a tropical escape at the Riu Palace Paradise Island with a 3-day, 2-night all-inclusive package, including airfare. Immerse yourself in luxury and relaxation.

Travel window: 8/20/2024

Peace and Plenty Resort – 3 Days/2 Nights Hotel Package with Airfare Discover serenity at Peace and Plenty Resort with a 3-day, 2-night hotel package, including airfare. Unwind in a peaceful island setting and soak up the tranquility.

Travel window: 8/20/2024

These exclusive deals provide the perfect opportunity to experience the beauty of The Bahamas, whether you’re seeking all inclusive luxury or a serene island retreat.

