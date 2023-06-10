Murdered 8-year-old is the 8th child killed this year in Jamaica Loop Barbados

“Deeply disturbing, and barbaric” is how the Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness has described the killing of 8-year-old Danielle Rowe while expressing condolences to her family and friends after she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

“My heart goes out to Danielle’s family and friends during this period of immense grief. The entire Jamaica must consider this a charge on our collective conscience.

Anyone who has any information or knowledge of this incident should immediately inform the police. We cannot be silent or protect those responsible for this gruesome act,” Holness said, adding that the society cannot surrender to wanton violence and that we must be unequivocal when violence is directed against children.

“Already, since the start of the year, eight children have been murdered, three of whom are under 12 years old. Our indignation and intolerance of fatal violence must be expressed in the highest penalties as a deterrent and the stiffest punishment if the criminal was not deterred,” he said. “My Government will not resile from using all the legal tools available to us in sending a clear message that violence of any form is unacceptable and in bringing perpetrators of violent crime to justice.”

Danielle was a student of Braeton Primary in Portmore, St Catherine. She was taken from the institution in a motor car, and transported to Kingston where she was discovered with her throat slashed and taken to hospital.

Danielle succumbed on Saturday morning to injuries she received.

The prime minister was briefed on his return yesterday by the commissioner of police and the minister of national security. While investigations are ongoing Holness has directed that all the necessary investigative resources must be mobilised to bring the perpetrator to justice.

He has also directed the minister of education to have all schools review their safety and security policies to ensure that the policies and procedures are being effectively practised to ensure the safety of children.

Danielle Rowe was the daughter of a serving JCF member assigned to the St Catherine South Division, the police release stated. The release said the thoughts and deepest condolences of the entire JCF family go out to her family, friends, and school community during this incredibly difficulttime.

The Force’s Chaplaincy Unit and wider membership are providing support at this time.

Police say they were also calling on members of the public to assist the police as they seek to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We are urgently calling on the public to help us bring the perpetrator(s) of this horrendous act to justice. If you have any information that you believe can assist in solving this case, please do not hesitate to contact us. Your contribution could be pivotal in helping us solve this case and bring closure to the grieving family.