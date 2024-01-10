Murder accused to go before Chief Magistrate in Nicholls case Loop Barbados

[Update: 2:24 pm]

Murder accused Victor Martin Hoyte and Devere Elon Tony Gittens were remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) today.

They are both scheduled to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court #2 on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 for the murder of Mitchell Nicholls.

The duo will also appear in the District ‘D’ Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 for charges relative to arson.

[Original published: Wednesday, January 10, at 7:14 am]

Murder accused to go before Chief Magistrate in Nicholls case

Two men have been arrested and charged jointly for murder and arson between December 23, 2023, and Christmas Day 2023.

The Criminal Investigation Department (North) of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) has arrested and formally charged 20-year-old Victor Martin Hoyte of Exchange Hill, St Michael and Devere Elon Tony Gittens 26 years of 2nd Avenue Bibby’s Lane, St Michael for the following offences:

Murder – of Mitchell Nicholls between 23rd and 25th December 2023Arson – to a motor car belonging to Nicholls Bakery Inc. on 24th December 2023

Hoyte and Gittens are scheduled to appear before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court today, Wednesday, January 10, 2024.