The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Murder accused Joel Philemon Maynard is set to appear at the District C St Matthias Court today.

The 34-year-old of Padmore Village St Philip has been charged with the murder of Kevin Atherley.

Atherley’s body was discovered in a cart road on September 26, 2019, near his home at Harrow Land, St Philip with multiple chop wounds.