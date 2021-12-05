Murder accused, Shakira Blackman, remanded | Loop Barbados

Murder accused, Shakira Blackman, remanded
Shakira Carlann Blackman has been remanded to Her Majesty Prisons Dodds until December 30, 2021.

The 31-year-old of 4th Avenue Park Road, Bush Hall, St Michael was charged with the murder of Shanice Miller on November 28.

Blackman and Miller got into a scuffle along Upper James Street near the junction of Synagogue Lane, Bridgetown, which resulted in Miller receiving multiple lacerations about her body.

Miller died while undergoing treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Blackman appeared in Criminal Court # 1 before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes, on Saturday, December 4. She was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

