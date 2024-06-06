Munro-Knight: Season of emancipation- A time for reflection Loop Barbados

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Culture, Senator Dr Shantal Munro-Knight, is encouraging Barbadians to see the Season of Emancipation as a time to reflect on Barbados’ achievements in all spheres of endeavour.

While delivering the feature address at the launch of the Emancipation Village Kilombo, at Haggatt Hall, St Michael, last Friday, Senator Munro-Knight issued a rallying call to the public to reflect on the resilience that has “allowed us to overcome”.

The Minister stated:

“It is that story of resilience that I want to challenge all of you because we have to take the collective responsibility to make sure that we are carriers of that story, again to our children, to our neighbours, and within our communities, because it is that story that we tell that involves our colonial history and the story of resilience.”

Senator Munro-Knight added that the Division of Culture had placed greater emphasis on grounding the Season of Emancipation in communities to give more ownership of the celebration across Barbados.

In keeping with this ideal, she alluded to a partnership with the Parish Independence Committees to develop cultural projects on the island’s National Heroes within the Division of Culture.

Additionally, Dr Munro-Knight touched on other initiatives, including working with the National Peace Program on innovative community projects for the upcoming Marcus Garvey Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition; releasing the findings of a study on women’s contribution to the resistance movement in Barbados, and launching a project to match the economic contribution of the cultural sector to Barbados’ economy.

She also mentioned a joint visual artists exhibition featuring local and Ghanaian artists; a 200-strong delegation from Ghana participating in this year’s Crop Over Festival; and hosting the Caribbean Festival of Arts.

The evening’s proceedings also included the presentation of prizes to the Parish Independence Committees, cultural performances, and speeches by Special Envoy on Reparations in the Prime Minister’s Office, Trevor Prescod, and CARICOM Ambassador David Comissiong, whose daughter Aisha Comissiong delivered remarks on his behalf.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).