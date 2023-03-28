MTWW to fix fallen traffic light Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources [MTWW] are reassuring motorists and pedestrians that the traffic signal which was recently knocked down at the junction of Bridge Road, Harmony Hall, Station Hill and Bank Hall Cross Road, St.Michael will be fixed soon.

In a statement issued today, Tuesday, March 28, the MTWW contended that they will be replacing the fallen traffic light throughout the course of the week.

“MTWW’s Electronic Unit will replace the fallen traffic signal at the junction of Bridge Road, Harmony Hall, Station Hill and Bank Hall Cross Road, St.Michael this week.”

“One of the traffic signals at this junction was recently knocked down, causing a small inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.”

The MTWW issued an apology for traffic delays that may result because of this.

“MTWW apologizes for the inconvenience and urges all road users to be cautious when approaching the traffic signals.”