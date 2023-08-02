MTWW prepare Mighty Grynner Highway for busy Crop Over weekend Loop Barbados

Crews from the Ministry of Transport Works and Water Resources (MTWW) have begun preparing roadways for the staging of the Crop Over events: Foreday Morning Jam, Bridgetown Market, and Grand Kadooment, all slated for this weekend.

The crews will be working from Bay Street to Harbour Road in Bridgetown, and along the Mighty Grynner Highway. Work started Thursday, July 27, and will continue until Friday, August 4, between the hours of 8 am to 3 pm.

MTWW crews will be patching pot-holes, covering drains and removing debris and obstacles from the roadway and footpaths. Along with the MTWW staff, workers from the National Conservation Commission (NCC) have also been weeding and debushing the Mighty Grynner Highway.

MTWW urges road users to exercise caution when travelling in the vicinity of the preparation work.