MTWW adds 4 signs to stop accidents at Mangrove junction Loop Barbados

Taking into account the recent spate of accidents at Mangrove junction in St Philip, the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources will be erecting a four-way traffic stop at that location, tonight, Tuesday, August 30.

‘Reduce speed signs’ and ‘stop signs’ will be installed at Mangrove Main Road, which is the Four Roads to Airport stretch of the road. Previously, stop signs and reduce speed signs were only placed along the two minor roads at Mangrove and Market Road.

This comes after dashcam footage from a vehicle over the weekend showed a driver along the minor road failing to stop, but instead using a rolling stop technique which resulted in a major smash. According to police reports, despite the look of the accident on video, injuries sustained by those involved were minor.

Deputy Chief Technical Officer (Operations) Philip Tudor said in an effort to improve safety at this location, a decision was taken to install a four-way traffic stop. He said a similar four-way traffic stop had been erected successfully at a junction in the Ivy, St Michael where a number of car accidents had occurred.

Motorists are urged to approach all four legs of the Mangrove junction with caution and to pay close attention to the newly erected signage.

The Ministry thanks the public for its cooperation and encourages all road users to be safe on the road.