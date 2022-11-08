MTW updates on road works islandwide Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources advises the travelling public to be take note of the road works below:

Belle Road, St Michael – closed early in the week to facilitate milling and paving Belleplaine, St Andrew – preparatory work to commence Carmichael Road, St George – excavation, NO ACCESS DAY OR NIGHT Carters Gap, St John – drainage improvements Crane Roundabout to Sam’s Lord Castle, St Philip – curb installation and excavation Lears to Jackman’s, St Michael – closed Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, excavating from Lears Roundabout, only local access allowed with the road accessible from the Jackman’s end Newton/Henry Forde Roundabout to Searles Roundabout, Christ Church – night work to commence, detour details to be released to the public Roberts Road, St Michael – drainage improvement Shorey Village, St Andrew – excavation continues St. Patricks’ Roundabout, Christ Church to Wynter Crawford Roundabout, Six Roads, St Philip – milling and paving to be carried out at night