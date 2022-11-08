MTW updates on road works islandwide Loop Barbados

MTW updates on road works islandwide
MTW updates on road works islandwide

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources advises the travelling public to be take note of the road works below:

Belle Road, St Michael – closed early in the week to facilitate milling and paving Belleplaine, St Andrew – preparatory work to commence Carmichael Road, St George – excavation, NO ACCESS DAY OR NIGHT Carters Gap, St John – drainage improvements Crane Roundabout to Sam’s Lord Castle, St Philip – curb installation and excavation Lears to Jackman’s, St Michael – closed Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, excavating from Lears Roundabout, only local access allowed with the road accessible from the Jackman’s end Newton/Henry Forde Roundabout to Searles Roundabout, Christ Church – night work to commence, detour details to be released to the public Roberts Road, St Michael – drainage improvement Shorey Village, St Andrew – excavation continues St. Patricks’ Roundabout, Christ Church to Wynter Crawford Roundabout, Six Roads, St Philip – milling and paving to be carried out at night

