MPEA depots to close this Friday, June 7 Loop Barbados

The Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs (MPEA) has advised, that in preparation for the amalgamation of four of its agencies into one single unit, there will be a team building exercise for staff, this Friday, June 7, 2024.

The National Disabilities Unit, the Child Care Board, the Welfare Department and National Assistance Board depots across the island will be closed on that day. Barbadians are, therefore, asked to arrange their business accordingly.

In case of any emergencies, persons are urged to use the Ministry’s helpline at 536-4573.

The MPEA apologises for any inconvenience these closures may cause. Regular business resumes on Monday, June 10, 2024.