MP, Senior Counsel Ralph Thorne to be sworn in as Opposition Leader Loop Barbados

It has been confirmed that Ralph Thorne SC will take up the post of Opposition Leader.

In a move that some describe as shocking while for others not, the Member of Parliament for Christ Church South will be sworn in this week.

Ralph Anthony Thorne, the politician, the lawyer, the husband, the father, the friend, the fierce advocate for Christ Church, Oistins, Fishing, Tourism and Community will be sworn in at State House on Monday, February 12, 2024, by the President of Barbados Her Excellency The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason as Opposition Leader.

The Hugh Wooding Law School graduate passed the Bar in 1984.

A Queen’s Counsel under Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, now recognised as a Senior Counsel, has crossed the floor. In 2018, Thorne SC won the constituency seat with 3,094 votes. It was hit his first-time ever campaigning. He canvassed and won the seat after returning to Barbados in 2017 to give politics his undivided attention.

In the 2022 Cabinet he was not given the responsibility for a ministerial portfolio, however, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley in announcing the Cabinet named him as the one to speak on matters pertaining to Governance. She said, “We propose to nominate Mr Ralph Thorne to be the Chair of that Standing Committee of both Houses of Parliament.”

Thorne, though a backbencher in the Lower House during his five-year tenure with the ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP), was always in the forefront in Christ Church South. He stands for community through and through, from hosting children’s parties and fairs for his youngest constituents to celebrating the milestones in the lives of his elderly constituents. An attorney-at-law when his constituent’s feel wronged or deem their rights to have been trampled, they have had a guide and defender in Thorne on numerous occasions.