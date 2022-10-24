MP Neil Rowe on rape charge out on $10,000 bail Loop Barbados

St Michael North West Member of Parliament Neil Rowe has pleaded not guilty to rape.

The accused appeared in the Oistins Magistrate’s Court before 9:30 am, today, October 24, 2022.

He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 with one surety.

There was no objection to bail, however, Magistrate Deidre McKenna gave one bail condition, that the accused stay away from the female complainant. She added, “You are not to message her via social media or otherwise.”

Rowe is represented by Attorney-at-law Roger Forde KC and Attorney Safiya Moore.

Wrapping up his remarks on first appearance for Rowe, who was supported in the courtroom by family, friends and the newly-elected CEO of the BLP Senator Patricia Parris, Attorney Forde lamented, “About 15 years ago I came in this court and represented this chap for rape and he got bail and whatever” and the complainant went away and two or three months later, he said, “she came back to my office” and said she felt scorned because he had another lover. So he told the court, “I’m just saying [this to show] how is easy to get charged with rape and come and tell me sorry.”

The case is adjourned until January 30, 2023.