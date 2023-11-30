MP hopes for St George to become a business hub Loop Barbados

The MP for St George North wants hopes to see the rural parish become a hub for business activity.

Parliamentary representative, Toni Moore was speaking at the official reopening of refurbished Rubis service station at Market Hill, St George, when she praised Rubis Caribbean for not only improving their facilities but expanding operations in rural communities.

“When we see businesses not only opening but expanding and improving on current facilities, what is that a signal of? it is a signal of tremendous confidence. Tremendous confidence not in the business of itself but tremendous confidence in the country as a whole and so today we salute RUBIS in demonstrating that confidence in this country in places on and off the unbeaten track,” said the member of parliament for St George North.

Speaking on the business development in St George, Moore indicated that central parish has witnessed “phenomenal” growth in the couple years, accessibility to services and businesses has expanded and this highlighted its potential to become a centre for local business.

“We have been seeing steadily improvements in not only the service station…but the opportunity for business to expand in this community, whether it is smaller businesses like those who vend at the side of our streets, whether it is restaurants.

We have Rezult [Auto Shop] that has been here for some time, Mark’s Auto Spares, the minimart, [and] medical facilities. So what we are seeing and what we hope to see more of, is…St George not only being the centre of this country but being an expanded central hub in this country of business activity,” Moore indicated.

Mauricio Nicholls, chief executive officer of Rubis West Indies Limited, said refurbishing the Market Hill, St George service station, which of three to be recently rebuilt, cost up to BBD $4 million. The station at Eagle Hall, St Michael was recently completed and work at Wildey, St Michael is in its final stages. A total of BBD $15 million was invested in all three.

“What we have seen time and time again is when we invest in more modern facilities we are rewarded by consumers that come to our stations and we have seen substantial growth in the fuel volumes and convenience store sales in other facilities that we have redone,” the Rubis CEO said.

He added that he hoped that the reopening of the Market Hill, St George station will attract more investments to the rural parish.