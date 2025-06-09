MP Chad Blackman welcomes Swiss football star Kevin Mbabu to Barbados

Member of Parliament for St James North, Chad Blackman, met with Swiss national player and former Newcastle and Fulham footballer Kevin Mbabu upon his arrival in Barbados.

Mbabu is in for a week-long slated set of events aimed at promoting sporting excellence in St James North -one of the key promises of Chad Blackman, M.P. for the constituency.

His calendar includes visiting the Whitehall Football Club, meeting and greeting primary schools in the constituency, and engaging with a number of young footballers across St James North and the country. Mbabu is also slated to visit Barbados’ National Team during their practice session on Tuesday.

Blackman stated: “This is the beginning of a number of sporting initiatives that I have outlined for the people of St James North. Kevin’s visit is but the first in a line of a number of other international sporting icons that have agreed to work with me in building national sporting excellence through local engagement. I would have met and been engaged with a number of clubs, players and managers when I was Ambassador in Europe, and as I indicated recently to the country, once elected, the idea is to be that bridge that connects my constituents to the international community in sport, fashion, agriculture, business, technology, and many other areas of strategic importance to the people of St James North’s development.”

Mbabu will also meet with Minister of Sport, Charles Griffith, during his stay on the island and intends to use the visit to promote Barbados as a place for football talent and sports tourism. (PR)