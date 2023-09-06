MP calls for upgrades to Oistins Bay Garden Loop Barbados

A member of Parliament is calling for upgrades to one of the island’s top tourism attractions.

Ralph Thorne, MP for Christ Church South insisted Government “pay some attention to Oistins”, as he spoke to media on Tuesday in his constituency at Oistins Bay Garden.

“If you read tourism magazines from all the source markets, United States, Britain, [and] Europe, they all speak of the Oistins Bay Garden. This is a message at this point to remind the Government of the need to constantly upgrade of this facility. A lot more can be done,” said the attorney-at-law.

Thorne, who was legal counsel for an Oistins Bay Garden vendor in a dispute against the National Conservation Commission, stressed that it was important to preserve the pristine reputation of the attraction. The Member of Parliament called for development of the Oistins Bay Garden.

“I want to send a message to the Government and a very serious message – continue to upgrade this facility. It must never fall below the standards that we expect because people are coming to Barbados, apart from the [Harrison] Cave, they come to Oistins so pay some attention to Oistins,” he reiterated.