Mount Hillaby centenarian celebrated by family and friends Loop Barbados

One of Barbados’ most recent centenarians, William Theophilus Allder, of Mount Hillaby, St Thomas, celebrated his birthday with his family, many of whom flew in for the event, and a few close friends.

President of Barbados, Her Excellency, The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, paid a special visit via Zoom as part of the celebrations.

When asked by Her Excellency what life was like growing up as boy, the centenarian stated: “It was a little hard, but I don’t mind. I say that Jesus had it hard too and he ain’t do nothing, ya know, so I say I bear with it.”

He grew up in Mount Hillaby, St Thomas, and attended Hillaby Mixed School, at Airy Cot, St Thomas. After school, he became a tailor and through this occupation, he was able to send his six children to high school. The centenarian is still known to do some tailoring today, when needed.

Beatrix Allder, his first wife, passed away in 1976 at the age of 47, and he had to raise his six children alone. In 1978, Mr. Allder emigrated to Toronto, Canada, and eventually met his second wife, Pastor Muriel Griffith. They were married in 1991. The couple returned to Barbados in 1994.

One of his sons, Phillip Allder, noted that the centenarian “had to work very hard for all of us…but like anything else; he never say no to us; he tried to ensure we had a good education”.

His daughter, Lillian Allder, remarked that her father is a “fantastic tailor” and would still do some tailoring, but not much. She said he is also “a good cook” and continues to do so from time to time.

The centenarian’s favourite dish is soup and he enjoys a wide range of soup dishes.

Allder still does some gardening and loves to play the harmonica; those skills he demonstrated later in the day. The centenarian, who gave up driving (a stick-shift) in 2022, attends service at the St Thomas Parish Church.

On behalf of Her Excellency, Aide-de-Camp, Lieutenant Jamal Wiggins, presented the centenarian with a fruit basket, a bottle of wine and a personalised card. Mr. Allder has six children, two stepsons, 11 grandchildren and eight great grand-children.