Mount Gay winner looking forward to return of test cricket | Loop Barbados

Bar owner Douglas Browne, the lucky winner of Mount Gay Distilleries Cricket Incentive Competition, is eagerly looking forward to the Second Test Match at Kensington Oval from March 16.

An elated Browne, owner of Dougie’s Bar, explained that the recent T20 International (T20I) series at Kensington Oval was the first major event for his business since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “It was great on many levels for us. We not only got the business back up and running and our staff members back on the job, but we were also able to employ two new workers. So the matches were really good for us. We really missed catering for events and are eagerly looking forward to next month.

“Added to that, in my 25 years of managing bars at some of the major events on the island, this is the first time a sponsor or company has held an incentive competition for bars and I must say a huge thank you to Mount Gay for thinking of us.

“It was a great promotion and speaks volumes for Mount Gay as it shows that it is an organization that cares about us as partners, especially coming on the heels of a rough two years. We are really thankful for the prize which was a nice bonus and will come in handy.”

Mount Gay’s Trade Marketing Manager, Shanice Niles, explained that the competition was one of the many exciting activities the company has planned over the next few months, “This was our way of incentivizing the various vendors pouring Mount Gay products at Kensington during the matches and Douglas was the lucky winner.

“There was a lot of anticipation surrounding cricket, not just for us as a company but for our vendors as well, and certainly for the fans, as this was the first large-scale event for many of us since the onset of COVID-19. It also gave us the opportunity to introduce our new Mount Gay Silver to the local market, which was a big hit with cricket fans.

“At Mount Gay we are now moving full steam ahead with our planning for next month’s Test Series which forms part of our strategy to keep our products in the minds, hearts and cups of Barbadians and visitors as the country reopens gradually for sporting and entertainment events.”

Niles added that Mount Gay was also actively involved in the recent Round Barbados Sailing Week in January, as well as a number of entertainment events including Envy.

“With the lifting of the curfew and some of the restrictions recently we have been seeing a return to activity in the trade at night. The hotels, the restaurants and bars are all seeing increased activity. This is fantastic for the tourism sector, but it is also great for many other local businesses and the economy on a whole.

“So Barbadians can look out for many more exciting campaigns from Mount Gay during this time. We will be running the incentive programme again for the Test Series and will also be introducing a number of great promotions for consumers and customers, while encouraging them to drink responsibly.”