Mount Gay, West Indies Rum release limited editions for Caricom’s 50th

Mount Gay Distilleries and Stade’s West Indies Rum Distillery have launched their commemorative Caribbean Community (CARICOM) 50th Anniversary limited editions.

The release of the two limited editions, marks a significant milestone in Caribbean history.

The two local rum producers, both esteemed members of the West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers’ Association (WIRSPA), proudly unveiled these two limited editions to The Prime Minister of Barbados, Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, during an intimate ceremony held at Ilaro Court yesterday, Friday, June 28.

They will now be available for purchase at both Visitor Centres.

The initiative saw rum producers in 13 CARICOM member states, under the guidance of WIRSPA, presenting limited editions highlighting this 50th Anniversary to their respective governments across the region, during the month of June.

The unique expressions not only celebrate CARICOM’s half-century, but also stand as a symbol of unity, culture and heritage across the regional rum industry.

Managing Director of Mount Gay Distilleries, Antoine Couvreur, expressed his enthusiasm and pride on this special occasion.

“As the world’s oldest running rum distillery in the world, Mount Gay has played a pivotal role in Barbados’ national and global identity in the spirits industry, since crowning the island as the birthplace of rum over 320 years ago in 1703. Today, Mount Gay is synonymous with Bajan rum and Barbadian pride in more than 70 countries.”

“It is an utmost privilege for us to be able to honour the heritage of CARICOM, established by the Treaty of Chaguaramas in 1973, with this limited edition 50th Anniversary label of the Mount Gay Black Barrel Cask Strength expression. It is our toast to people across the region, working side by side to create a dynamic future, with a rum which embodies the spirit of unity that defines the Caribbean.”

Managing Director, WIRD, Andrew Hasell, and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley. (PR)

Managing Director at Stade’s West Indies Rum Distillery, Andrew Hassell, warmly congratulated CARICOM, as it celebrates 50 years of promoting economic integration and cooperation among its members, ensuring they are better able to reap the benefits of integration equally.

Hassell stated:

“The unique rum we offer today embodies the dedication and expertise that our distillery has poured into its craft every day for over 130 years. Planteray Legacy 120 is dedicated to three men who have devoted their lives to making Barbados rum.”

“It celebrates their combined 120 years of distilling and blending expertise. Henderson “Digger” Skinner joined Stade’s West Indies Rum Distillery 41 years ago, and continues to operate our old copper stills. Mark Walker and John Kinch, both Master Blenders, have been tending to barrels of delicious rum at the distillery for 40 years and 39 years respectively. Together with Master Distiller Don Benn and Master Blender Alexandre Gabriel, the “120” team created an extra old Barbados rum that honors their starring roles in the unique history of Stade’s West Indies Rum Distillery.”

Hassell added:

“Therefore, we are proud to present this very rare, high quality rum as our gift to the entire Caribbean Community as we celebrate the momentous occasion of their 50th Anniversary and offer our team’s continued support as they continue their mission.”

(PR).