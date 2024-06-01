Mount Gay unveils limited-edition cricket label Loop Barbados

On the cusp of the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Mount Gay has come up with the perfect brew, blending two of the region’s greatest loves-cricket and rum.

Last Wednesday evening the manufacturer of the world’s oldest rum launched its Limited Edition XO Cricket label at their Visitor’s Centre on the Mighty Grynner Highway. The label, which was a collaborative in-house effort, will adorn its popular XO rum and be made available in both the air and sea ports. It will also be made available at Mount Gay’s distillery and Visitor’s Centre, all Wine World locations as well as select locations across the island.

Speaking to the media and specially-invited guests at the launch, Tours Experience Supervisor at the Mount Gay Visitors’ Centre Tina Forde explained why the label was so special.

“This label speaks volumes of cultural unity across the Caribbean diaspora as well as our shared love for cricket as there is no better way to do this, than share something in the moment than us using our XO rum, loved by all Bajans and persons around the Caribbean in general,” she stated.

Mount Gay XO rum with the cricket-inspired label

Commercial Manager for Mount Gay Anies Jordan took the opportunity to highlight the special partnership between Mount Gay and cricket over the last few years and the motivation behind the initiative.

“For the past three years we have been highly involved with cricket, it’s sport that is very dear to us and very dear to Barbadians, so we really wanted to be involved closely with cricket. This year we are actually very proud and excited to say …the rum inside Kensington Oval for all the matches in Barbados will be Mount Gay rum,” she announced.

In addition, Jordan announced that Mount Gay was proud to be the official sponsor at the ICC fan-park zone which would be hosted at Copacabana for the duration of the cricket world cup. Scheduled games, both in and outside of Barbados, will be shown at the beachside location on Bay Street. Jordan promised that lots of entertainment, activities and fun surprises were in store and details would be forthcoming shortly.

While reminding Barbadians to always drink responsibly, Jordan insisted that the ICC World Cup presented a unique opportunity for Barbados.

“It’s a great opportunity for Barbados to showcase its hospitality and we are very thrilled to show all the greatness that Barbados has to offer,” the Mount Gay exec reiterated.