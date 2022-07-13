Mount Gay Silver Bonsucro certified | Loop Barbados

Mount Gay has announced that its Mount Gay Silver blend is the first rum to be Bonsucro certified in Barbados.

Earlier this year Mount Gay Distilleries became Bonsucro Chain of Custody Standard (ChoC) certified, demonstrating the company’s commitment, as the world’s oldest running rum distillery established in 1703, to promoting the sustainable production of sugarcane. The distillery is looking to extend the certification to their plantation from next year.

Bonsucro is the global sustainability platform for sugarcane, one of the world’s most important crops and key for creating Mount Gay rum. Its purpose is to collectively accelerate the sustainable production and uses of sugarcane – for farmers, millers, buyers, and end users. It convenes its members to address critical challenges in the sugarcane sector and drive performance and impact through its system of sustainability standards for sugarcane.

Over the past four years, 100 per cent of Mount Gay’s imported molasses has been certified by Bonsucro, so the distilleries’ certification was a logical next step. Today’s announcement that Mount Gay Silver is the first rum to be sold in Barbados to be produced with the Bonsucro Chain of Custody Standard (ChoC) certification is the first step in Mount Gay’s plan to progressively certify its full range of rums, including Black Barrel and XO blends.

Rapha?l Grisoni, Mount Gay Managing Director, commented: “At Mount Gay, we are committed to sustainable production of molasses so critical to producing our rums. Our team has worked hard to ensure we only use molasses sourced from sustainable sugarcane and where the welfare of workers is protected. Today, Mount Gay Silver is created using 100 per cent Bonsucro certified molasses, so you can enjoy the blend knowing the ingredients have come from a sustainable source.”

Bonsucro’s CEO, Danielle Morley, who has visited the Mount Gay distillery several times said, “I’m so pleased that Mount Gay has certified one of its products and plans to extend certification to the sugarcane production area. It’s been a pleasure to see a Barbados business so committed to becoming a leader for sustainability in sugarcane and rum.”

Mount Gay Silver was specially designed by Master Blender Trudiann Branker to keep Barbados’ love for white rum paramount. The exclusive blend was relaunched in 2021 and features aged double distillate, resulting in a smoother finish than the previous blend.

Celebrating Barbadian rum culture and the genuine rum tradition, the Silver blend was crafted using over 300 years of expertise in rum making and Mount Gay’s keen insight into how rum is best enjoyed across Barbados and the Caribbean: after a long day’s work sitting with friends at a rum shop or in the comfort of your own home. Sip by sip, this new blend is a smooth drink that can be enjoyed with water, mixers and in cocktails.

Mount Gay Silver is bottled at 43% ABV and is exclusive to Barbados and the Caribbean in 70cl, 1l and 1.75l sizes.