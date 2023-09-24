Mount Gay recognises top employees Loop Barbados

Mount Gay Distilleries Ltd, recently recognised its top performing employee and departmental team for 2022/23.

They are Winston Griffith, Senior Process Technician, who was named High Performer of the Year and the Customer Service & Procurement Team, headed by Moncell Brathwaite, which secured the Managing Director’s High Performance Team of the Year Title.

Managing Director Antoine Couvreur congratulated the awardees and explained that their contribution to the company was appreciated and was a cause for celebration.

He said, “Winston was selected because of his high performance of course but also because of his ‘can-do’ attitude, his willingness to always go that extra mile and readiness to face challenges. Added to that, he truly embraces many of Mount Gay’s values such as humility and generosity.

“During the past year Winston played an integral role at the distillery as he skillfully guided his team through a number of successes including an increase in Pot Still volumes and ensuring that the company maintained its targets each month.”

Accepting his award Griffith paid tribute to his team members for the part they played in his success, “It is always a pleasure to be recognised for your hard work and I want to thank the company for recognising my output. However, I must say a special thanks to my team members in St. Lucy who go beyond the call of duty daily to ensure that the distillery functions as it should. Without these guys I would not be receiving this award today.”

(From Left) Mount Gay’s Managing Director Antoine Couvreur presents the High Performing Team of the Year members with their trophy.

Couvreur explained that the winning Team-of-the-Year was also chosen for hard work and perseverance, “Last year was a very challenging year but thanks to all of their efforts the Customer Service & Procurement Team allowed the entire company to reach production targets and deliver on time.

“Not once during this time did any of them complain despite the challenges. This department is one which, most of the time, works behind the scenes, but is a very important part of the company and is a great example for all of us.”

Department Head Brathwaite, speaking on behalf of the winning team said, “Last year was indeed a very challenging year. It would not have been possible for us to achieve the results that we did without a superhuman effort from every woman on this team and it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge how hard every member of my team worked.

“They all went above and beyond the call of duty performing their tasks plus that of others to ensure that we got our shipments in a timely manner to allow the company to be able to produce and meet its targets on time. So I want to thank each of you for your hard work and I also want to express gratitude to the company for recognising us in this way.”