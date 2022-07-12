Mount Gay ramps up sustainability drive at Peg Farm | Loop Barbados

Mount Gay Distilleries recently ramped up its sustainability efforts by hosting a hands-on exercise in a biodynamic-farm setting for its team members.

Managing Director, Raphael Grisoni explained that the event, which was held at Peg Farm and Nature Reserve under the theme ‘One Team, Sustainably’, saw over 120 staff members split into six teams to participate in a number of activities utilising the Mount Gay High-Performance Team (HPT) Code.

He noted, “Each team completed a number of tasks ranging from gully floor clean-up to building bee-boxes, weeding, preparing kitchen garden beds, planting trees, bee-friendly plant and seasonings, feeding animals and preparing meals from local fresh produce.

Mount Gay team members completed a number of tasks including weeding, preparing kitchen garden beds and planting trees and seasonings during the company’s Sustainability event recently.

“Additionally, they had to complete a sustainability quiz and prepare a presentation on their activities as part of their tasks. We wanted to make the day a fun-filled one while emphasising our sustainability mission and highlighting the simple tasks our staff members can perform from day to day in their homes and communities, which will augur well for them and the country on a whole.

“Just a few months ago we received our Bonsucro certification, which further cemented our commitment to the sustainability of not only our industry but the welfare of our employees as well and today’s activity is an extension of those efforts.”

During the event, a number of recognition awards were presented including the Top High Performer of the Year 2021-2022 which went to Sheldon Brathwaite, Maintenance Technician.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director’s High Performance Team of the Year award was presented to the Commercial Department, headed by Market Manager, Anies Jordan. The team was praised for their excellent contribution to revenue growth during the year as well as the mind-set of the team members, which Grisoni described as very agile and creative.