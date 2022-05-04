Mount Gay honours long-serving employees | Loop Barbados

Mount Gay Distilleries Ltd, recently recognised the commitment and loyalty of long-standing team members, retirees and sustainability champions during a recognition event as part of the company’s 319th anniversary celebrations.

Those honoured for long-service were Dave Greaves, Grantley Harper, Judy Walkes and Symol Actie, who have been with the company for 25 years; Adrian Bishop, Donna Gibson and Sharon Layne for 20 years; Fitzroy Smith and Alvin Hoyte – 15 years; Leanne Hinds – 10 years and Shenniqua Lewis, Wanda Griffith, Angela Bowen, Rhea Cox, Chancee Yaw, Pryea Mahadeo and Moncell Brathwaite – 5 years.

The retirees were Lynthia Skeete for 27 years of service, Anthony ‘Doc’ Alleyne – 26 years and Shelly-Ann Austin-Taylor – seven years, who in accepting their awards paid glowing tributes to the company and their work mates.

Skeete summed it up as a memorable experience, stating, “Mount Gay was a wonderful place when I joined 27 years ago and it is a wonderful place today. I totally enjoyed my time here and I am sure all of you love this company as much as I do.

“My wish as I leave is that you will all continue to do the best that you can to assist with the continued success of the company for many more years to come. I also want to say thank-you to my entire team and supporting team members who supported me during my time here. I could not have done it without you.”

Some of the Long Service Awardees honoured by Mount Gay during a recent Recognition event as part of the company’s 319th anniversary celebrations.

Managing Director, Raphael Grisoni, congratulated the awardees noting it was always a pleasure for the company to celebrate the contribution of its team members, “To be able to honour our dedicated and long serving staff members is always a proud moment for us at Mount Gay.

“As we celebrate our 319th anniversary, we are very aware that each of you have been integral in our success over the years and we sincerely thank you for the part you have played.

“To our retirees, you have been with us for 60 years collectively and during that time you have played a major role in our growth and development. We truly value the time you spent with us and want to wish you a healthy and enjoyable retirement. We also want to remind you that you will always be a part of the Mount Gay family and we will definitely be looking forward to your many visits to check in on us.”

The Special Recognition Sustainability Awards were presented to Moncell Brathwaite, Denese Barrow, Adrian Bishop, Tarin Jordan, Wanda Griffith, Tanya Holder, Jacklyn Broomes, Kevin Cozier, Lisa Mascoll, Cara Burrowes, Trudiann Grosvenor, Pryea Mahadeo and Fitzroy Smith; Jamila Weir, Leandre Burgess, Leanne Hinds, Liane Aird, Pryea Mahadeo and members of the Quality Assurance department.

The celebration was taken up a notch after the formal presentation ceremony with a live performance by popular entertainer, Edwin Yearwood, followed by Deejays Indian and Chris Gayle who kept the good vibes flowing right up to the end.